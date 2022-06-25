Researches say Roe v. Wade reversal will impact the most vulnerable populations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the effects of the Roe V. Wade ruling are taking shape.

One concern some have about this ruling is how will it impact the most vulnerable populations—including low-income women and minorities. After hearing the supreme court overturn Roe v. Wade, Kiesha Preston worries about what this means for her as someone who has a history of complicated pregnancies and one miscarriage.

“After I had my second child I had my mind made up that doing it again wasn’t going to be safe because I spent the majority time with him hospitalized and on bed rest,” said Preston.

And not being able to afford the only form of birth control she can use because of medical conditions. Preston got pregnant again.

“I chose to go through with that pregnancy, and I wouldn’t change anything about it,” added Preston. “My daughter is amazing and she’s one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to me, but I very literally nearly almost died during that experience as did she.”

Preston still can’t afford the 900 dollars to pay for her birth control. Virginia Tech Professor of Political Science Karen Hult says this is the case for many minorities.

“We tend to think it’s going to be women that are poor, that don’t have as much money for health care, and don’t have money to travel to states where abortion might be available,” explained Hult. “It probably also then is going to affect women of color, who tend not only to be somewhat poor but also don’t always have access to the health care providers that can perform abortions.”

Data from the CDC analyzed by the Kaiser Foundation says minority women are more likely than white women to have an Abortion. In Virginia, Black and Latina had a combined 56% of abortions. The coordinator for a pro-life group Al Bedrosian argues that this is just the first step in a larger discussion.

“In Roanoke, I know that over half of the babies are Black babies, minority babies. So to me is a good day that we’re not killing babies and that we can move and have a conversation about what this really is about,” said Bedrosian.

Bedrosian argues that there are many resources available.

“But if you are in a situation where you’re pregnant there are many resources available even here in Roanoke like Blue Ridge Women’s center, they’ll help you,” added Bedrosian.

Preston argues that the court decision has a broader impact on healthcare

“For me, it just really important to not get pregnant again because I have three living children who need their mother here and alive and another pregnancy for me could very literally be life-threatening,” explained Preston.

Abortion is currently legal in Virginia. Governor Youngkin said he is happy the abortion decision is back to the states.

