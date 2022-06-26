Advertisement

BRHD’s Mobi vaccinating children under 5 years old

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time on Sunday, June 26, ‘Mobi,’ the Virginia Department of Health’s mobile unit vaccinated children from six months to five years old.

Mobi parked at Tonsler’s Park in Charlottesville to vaccinate 50 children under five and even more adults. It is currently taking appointments only for those under five, but anyone older can walk in.

“This is the first one that we’ve been able to do out in the public, besides just in the health department, but being out and about in our Mobi which is fantastic to be in Mobi which is doing the six months to five years,” VDH’s, Amy Lane said.

Appointments to get vaccinated can be made on the VDH website.

