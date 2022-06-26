Advertisement

Cold front Monday drops humidity for the week

Few storms this weekend- severe weather not expected
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUNDAY: Muggy after the afternoon round of showers and storms. Staying warm and humid for the evening with a few storms and spotty showers, not widespread. Warm overnight with a few spotty showers ahead of the cold front. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Very muggy night.

MONDAY: Staying cloudy for the day and rising into the 70s with only a few spotty showers. It will be very muggy for the day ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy for the morning but rain will not be widespread. Warm and humid. Then breaks in the clouds as the front crosses, turning breezy and humidity lowering. Highs in the low 80s or at least around. Feeling more comfortable for the later afternoon. A warm and pleasant evening with temperatures into the 70s but it should start to feel more comfortable as the humidity decreases. Refreshing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start and warm with temperatures in the 60s. A few passing clouds for the day and feeling warm but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and warm, not a humid day. Beautiful summer day with highs around 80. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A warm day with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows around 60.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

