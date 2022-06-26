One dead, seven others shot at Pittsylvania Co. party

PITTSYLVANIA, Co. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A 20-year-old man has died. The situation is being treated as a homicide.

Jerome Jaheim White, of Danville, died at the hospital. His cause and manner of death will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anonymous information can be sent to sar@pittgov.org or called into Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044.

Callers, who can refrain from giving their name and/or phone number to qualify, are eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest and/or recovery of evidence, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is being aided by the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Danville Police Department, FBI, ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke with the case.

EARLIER STORY: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies say the 911 Center in Pittsylvania County received a call in reference to multiple gunshot victims. Rescue and law enforcement responded to the 1200 block of Kerns Church Road in the Sutherlin community.

Deputies found eight gunshot victims; two are in critical condition. The remaining six have non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to investigators.

Officials estimate more than 100 people were at a party/gathering when the shooting occurred.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Danville Police Department are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Investigators say a motive for the shootings has not been established.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement office.

