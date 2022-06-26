Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA teams up with White Horse Auto Wash for foster fundraiser

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has teamed up with White Horse Auto Wash on Reservoir Street in Harrisonburg this weekend for a feline fundraiser.

The auto wash is giving away free exterior wash coupons and five dollars of every ceramic coating to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

“It’s a beautiful event where we’re bringing in the foster kittens and we’re highlighting foster care. It’s a very critical part of the process in saving animals,” Allison Brueckner, foster and volunteer for Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA said.

While you wait for your car to be detailed you can spend time in the waiting area with some of the kittens ready to be fostered.

“This time of year is kitten season, between March and October. That’s the peak of the breeding and we see little kittens coming in, so it’s very important in the first part of getting these little ones adopted is the fostering,” Brueckner said.

The fundraiser continues Sunday at White Horse Auto Wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To get your free car wash coupon text “free wash charity” to 833-343-0429.

“Volunteer, adopt, foster. We’d love to have everybody involved,” Brueckner said.

If you are interested in fostering a kitten with Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, you can reach out to Joan Montalvo, the foster coordinator at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at jmontalvo@rhspca.org.

