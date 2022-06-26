Advertisement

Virginia budget increases reimbursements for Medicaid dental care

KKTV
Virginia budget increases Medicaid reimbursement rates for dental care
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the past few years the gap between private insurance and Medicaid has been growing in reimbursement for dentists. The new budget sets aside $116 million in state and federal funding to help fix it.

“The governor is going to sign this on July 1 that will give us a 30% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates,” Charlottesville Pediatric Dentist Dr. Barrett W. R. Peters said.

Virginia’s new budget increases reimbursement rates by 30%. A change it hasn’t seen in years.

“For the past 17 years, there has not been an increase. The cost of doing dental business has increased about 60% in that period of time. So it’s very expensive to run a practice,” Peters said.

He says this raises benefits patients and providers.

“This reimbursement increase is humongous. It not only helps many patients across the commonwealth, but many children that need help, many adults that need help,” Peters said.

It incentivizes more providers to accept any Virginian who has dental insurance under Medicaid.

“They’re going to find more providers, more people that are willing to participate in a program, because they feel like they can run their business effectively, and take care of the patients that so desperately need this,” Peters said.

Peters encourages insurance companies to take a look at their own plans, so they can prevent toothaches before they even happen.

“So often, in my own practice, I find some basic things are not covered, fluoride twice a year, sealants, just very basic, preventive things, and I think insurance companies really need to work more with providers, and those of us on the ground of how we can best serve you,” Peters said.

This reimbursement increase will go into effect when the new budget does on July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Workman said the firing of Lunsford was ultimately over moving pool tables at the community...
Elkton town council member gives insight to why town manager was fired Monday
What does Roe’s overruling mean for Virginia?
July 4 Fireworks
Independence Day fireworks announced in Harrisonburg
Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way...
Augusta County to welcome SROs to every school, bring in additional safety equipment
Goose Creek Market teamed up with Holtzman Propane and Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at...
Goose Creek Market offers half off on their gas

Latest News

6-26-2022 Evening Forecast
6-26-2022 Evening Forecast
WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven others shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has teamed up with White Horse Auto Wash on Reservoir Street...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA teams up with White Horse Auto Wash for foster fundraiser
Field day is a showcase of how the independent communication network operates.
Amateur radio operators set up shop at Rockingham County Fair Grounds