Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hundreds of so-called crisis pregnancy centers are located across every state in the U.S. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that states can make abortion illegal, experts say these centers are likely to redouble their efforts to persuade women not to end their pregnancies.

The logistics work in their favor, since many women won’t have the legal option of abortion without leaving their state.

Some 2,500 pregnancy centers are located across the country, while there are fewer than 800 abortion clinics.

Often religiously affiliated, the anti-abortion centers are not licensed medical facilities and do not provide medical services such as pre- or post-natal care or other health care for uninsured women.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.