Augusta County church helps Kentucky community rebuild from disaster after December tornado outbreak

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last December, an outbreak of powerful tornadoes ripped through several states in the Midwest and Kentucky.

The twisters left a path of destruction and many communities in shambles.

And while communities across the state were left to pick up the pieces and start over, they didn’t have to do it alone.

Bill Skelton, a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church - ECO in Mount Solon is also the co-owner of Stonepoint Construction. In February, he proposed the idea to take some of his construction crew and some members from the church to Kentucky to help rebuild.

“The Lord Jesus asked us to love God and love your neighbor,” Bill Skelton said.

So, that’s what they did. On June 4, 11 team members made the 637-mile trip over to Hanson, Kentucky to lend a helping hand to families whose homes were destroyed by a tornado.

“They went in their closet in their house and in 30 seconds, the house was gone, and everything they had was destroyed,” William Baylor said, describing what a homeowner had told him they experienced when the tornado touched down.

In just one week, the team took an empty cement pad and built a 24′ x 36′ garage.

“We enjoy this type of work, and it’s really a reward to be able to go and help those people,” Baylor said.

They also finished work on a house where all of the windows blew in and some of the siding was ripped off.

“They were real grateful, just ecstatic that we were there, and we were just glad to be able to help,” Skelton said.

And while the church spent an entire week, filled with hard work and long days, they said there is still a lot to be done.

“They have 600 open building permits all from tornado damage,” Baylor said.

The team was told it’d take about four years for these communities to recover from the tornado. They said they hope to go back to help any way they can.

You can find many more photos of their journey on the church’s Facebook Page.

