I-81 public hearing for Harrisonburg widening happening Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A project to widen interstate I-81 through an approximate seven-mile stretch of Harrisonburg is in the works.

The widening will go from mile marker 242 to 248.8.

”That’s a very congested area, there’s a lot going on because you have you know through traffic going through the I-81 corridor plus the local traffic that’s maybe going one exit or two up the interstate. You have local and interstate traffic all using that portion of 81,” Ken Slack, Communications Specialist for VDOT Staunton District, said.

The project is still in the works but VDOT hopes to have it approved by 2023.

“We’re hoping to have the project plans approved by the end of 2023 and then begin the right of way process which includes utility relocation... in this case is an extensive part of the project,” Slack said.

VDOT plans to start construction on this project by late 2025.

This plan does overlap with a construction plan already in place.

“There is gonna be construction right around the exit 247 interchange with the route 33 bridges and that is gonna be finishing up pretty soon after this widening gets underway,” Slack said.

VDOT plans to widen both north and southbound sides of this stretch of I-81.

“We are planning to widen to the inside toward the median and that generally means we’re talking about basically a concrete barrier that separates northbound and southbound traffic,” Slack said.

Part of the project plan includes potential sound walls in various places across the nearly seven-mile stretch.

“There will be portions that have noise walls as they call them to help minimize the noise coming off the interstate,” Slack said. “The exact locations and the exact design of the noise wall is still under consideration.”

Aside from concrete barriers being put in place, VDOT says daytime travel should not be heavily impacted as most of this construction takes place at night.

“The vast majority of construction on 81 takes place during overnight hours when traffic counts are lower,” Slack said. “We will be maintaining two lanes of traffic during the heavy travel times during the daytime.”

Along with sound walls being installed, eight bridges must be repaired and widened as a part of this project.

“We’ve got eight bridges on mainline I-81,” Slack said. “A couple of times it crosses over Blacks Run, it also goes over the railway and goes over Country Club Road, all of those bridges will need to be replaced with wider ones.”

The Pleasant Valley Road overpass will also be replaced.

”There’s still lots of things that we need some feedback about. Are there certain parts of the project ... you know certain questions that we didn’t answer on our own that folks who drive there every day, who live there, who have businesses there have some things that they need us to take into consideration,” Slack said.

If you would like to attend the public hearing for the I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg, it will take place Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

