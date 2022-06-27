May 14, 2018 local derecho

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The most recent derecho in our area was May 14, 2018. There were power outages, trees down, and even flooding in parts of Page County. There was golf ball size hail reported at Afton Mountain (1.8″)

Look at these wind gusts!

Peak gusts over 50-60mph @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/36JdiSFq2p — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 14, 2018

Storm damage in New Market. Let me tell you: this was no small tree last night’s storm knocked over onto a building. pic.twitter.com/MFcF4Dqn5z — Johnny Oliver (@WHSV_JOliver) May 15, 2018

Wind reports exceeded 50mph across our area with widespread severe storms. At the Weyers Cave airport, a gust of 53mph was recorded. In Franklin, a gust of 60mph recorded.

THIS IS IT: There are severe thunderstorms warnings, but there are many storms. Take these as serious as tornado warnings. Get inside, get into an area away from windows. Stay alert: @WHSVnews We're on air now: pic.twitter.com/GfBMPsMOJ7 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 14, 2018

Check out this compilation of storm damage videos submitted to us today pic.twitter.com/kqq1zh2OD4 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 15, 2018

After the storms there was a nice display of mammatus clouds, the first time I’ve seen them locally.

Typically these kind of clouds form at the bottom of the anvil in a cumulonimbus cloud. It’s very common for these kind of clouds to be associated with severe thunderstorms but they don’t mean you’re about to experience a bad storm. Usually they will be after a storm or you can see them in the distance.

Mammatus clouds after the May 14, 2018 derecho

HOW OFTEN DOES A DERECHO HAPPEN?

On average, Virginia can experience a derecho every 2-4 years. They are much more common across the Great Plains

