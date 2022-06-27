Roe v. Wade decision impacts specific groups

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the rallies and protests continue across the country after Friday’s over-turning of Roe v. Wade, there are implications left that could impact different groups by more than just abortion care.

Jennifer Moore, a grassroots activist in Woodstock, said Roe v. Wade is not just about abortion rights but privacy rights as well.

“This has set a very dangerous and new precedent where the Supreme Court can continue to overturn cases that protects privacy,” Moore said.

Moore said one of the main groups this decision will impact is the LGBTQ community.

“Several of the Supreme Court Justices have already made statements that they are planning to look into cases that have already been decided to protect the LGBTQ community,” Moore said.

After the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade came out on Friday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote quote “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents.”

Thomas then referenced the Griswold and Obergefell cases which legalized contraception and same-sex marriage.

“When it was decided to make gay marriage legal on the federal level, that granted all individuals in the United States the right to marriage so by overturning Roe v. Wade is it also revoking marital rights and personal rights of choices,” Moore said.

People across many states, especially the trigger law states, are now preparing for contraception to be the next thing regulated.

“Methods such as IUD implants, Plan B pills and they are trying to rule contraceptions as forms of abortions,” Moore said.

Moore said it is important that even if you’re not directly impacted by the ruling to show up and create a community for those it does impact.

She has organized a protest Monday afternoon at the Historic Courthouse in Woodstock from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

