Roe v. Wade walkout in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was announced Friday, people across the country have been making their voices heard at rallies and protests.

People participated in a walkout Monday morning from Harrisonburg City Hall to the steps of Court Square.

“We hope that there’s gonna be involvement at the local level from our local politicians,” Paloma Saucedo, the main organizer of the walkout, said.

After the Supreme Court’s decision to give the power back to the states on abortion rights, people at the walkout in Harrisonburg said they hope continuing to make their voices heard will impact local politicians.

“Our council members and our town council, city council, boards of supervisors ... abortion is certainly not in their purview, however, things like zoning are,” Patrick Fritz, a walkout participant, said.

Fritz said there are ways for both local politicians and people to get involved to protect their personal freedom.

“We can push back against this incredibly egregious violation of human rights,” Fritz said. “The government doesn’t own my body, the government doesn’t own my wife’s body, it doesn’t own my daughter’s body.”

Fritz said there are gerrymandered districts that cut out a significant majority of dissent.

“So we’re gonna potentially have a General Assembly that’s hostile to human rights that doesn’t represent more than 50% of the state because they’ve been drawn out of those lines,” Fritz said.

He went on to say it’s important to keep pressure on elected officials until they have written public policy showing how they plan to protect human rights while they are in office.

”We will do whatever we can to vote them out at every level, at every level until they defend our basic fundamental human rights,” Fritz said.

