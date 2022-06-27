Advertisement

Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4

Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz Convenience Store(Sheetz)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Sheetz Release) - The convenience store chain Sheetz is reducing the price of certain fuel... to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. This comes as average gasoline prices in Roanoke average $4.46 per gallon.

The move is effective immediately, but is a limited time offer available through the July 4 holiday travel season.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

In a statement, Sheetz says, “E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
Workman said the firing of Lunsford was ultimately over moving pool tables at the community...
Elkton town council member gives insight to why town manager was fired Monday
July 4 Fireworks
Independence Day fireworks announced in Harrisonburg
What does Roe’s overruling mean for Virginia?
Augusta County leaders, after speaking with school and safety officials, have cleared the way...
Augusta County to welcome SROs to every school, bring in additional safety equipment

Latest News

Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Amateur radio operators set up shop at Rockingham County Fair Grounds
Amateur radio operators set up shop at Rockingham County Fair Grounds