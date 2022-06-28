Advertisement

ACSO investigates report of suspicious item at Murphy Deming campus

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On June 28, 2022 just before noon, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious item inside of the building at Murphy Deming Health Sciences complex, located on Baldwin Boulevard in Fishersville.

An unknown male called 911 and stated he found a backpack that had wires exposed inside of a classroom on campus.

The building was evacuated and law enforcement from Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Woodrow Wilson Police, and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the reported backpack.

Law enforcement entered the building after the evacuation was complete. There were no suspicious items found on the premises.

Investigators discovered that there were at least three other incidents of similar nature across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not believe there was ever an active threat at The Murphy Deming Health Sciences Building or at the campus.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
People participated in a walkout Monday morning from Harrisonburg City Hall to the steps of...
Roe v. Wade walkout in Harrisonburg
A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81

Latest News

Shenandoah County Supervisors to hold second public hearing on sale of Mount Jackson property
Augusta County nonprofit receives $250,000 in state funding
Augusta County nonprofit receives $250,000 in state funding
The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night. During the meeting,...
Shenandoah County Supervisors to hold second public hearing on sale of Mount Jackson property
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb