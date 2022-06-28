ACSO investigates report of suspicious item at Murphy Deming campus

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On June 28, 2022 just before noon, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious item inside of the building at Murphy Deming Health Sciences complex, located on Baldwin Boulevard in Fishersville.

An unknown male called 911 and stated he found a backpack that had wires exposed inside of a classroom on campus.

The building was evacuated and law enforcement from Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Woodrow Wilson Police, and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the reported backpack.

Law enforcement entered the building after the evacuation was complete. There were no suspicious items found on the premises.

Investigators discovered that there were at least three other incidents of similar nature across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not believe there was ever an active threat at The Murphy Deming Health Sciences Building or at the campus.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.