Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Five new laws impacting licensees and applicants for ABC licenses will take effect July 1, according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Authority (ABC).

The laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2022 session will affect businesses and consumers.

Bringing Alcohol from Out of State (SB 325)- This law increases the number of alcoholic drinks a person can bring into Virginia from one gallon to three gallons.

Third-Party Delivery License/Cocktails To-Go (HB 426 and SB 254)- These bills create a third-party delivery license that will be necessary to deliver alcoholic drinks purchased by consumers from retail licenses. The bills were created to address issues of age verification and food requirements, the new license requires delivery personnel to pass an alcohol delivery safety and responsibility course and certify their compliance with the regulations annually. The bills also extend from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2024, the sunset of prior legislation that allowed certain licensees to sell mixed beverages for off-premises consumption.

Alcohol Licenses for Casinos (HB 455 and SB 519) – These bills create a new mixed beverage casino license to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption in areas designated by ABC during all hours of operation. It also authorizes the licensee to provide gifts of alcoholic drinks to patrons and establish loyalty or reward credit programs under certain conditions.

Funding for Virginia Distilleries to Market their Products (HB 20 and SB 196) – These bills allocate from the General Fund an amount equal to 20% of the 20% tax levied on the sale of Virginia-distilled spirits to the Virginia Spirits Promotion Fund.

Removing Sunset Clause for the Sale of Grain Alcohol (SB 527) – This bill removes the sunset clause from the authorization for the sale of neutral grain spirits or alcohol up to a proof limit of 151 in ABC stores.

