Holiday travel can lead to dangerous roadways in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a new study by car insurance savings app Jerry, Virginia is the most dangerous state for driving on the Fourth of July per capita.

As of Tuesday morning, AAA is expecting 1.2 million Virginians to hit the roadways for the July 4th holiday travel.

According to the DMV, from July 1 to July 5 last year Harrisonburg had 11 crashes with four injuries, Augusta County had seven crashes with one injury, and in Rockingham County, there were 17 crashes and 17 injuries.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said they will have increased patrols at the July 4th celebrations and downtown.

”We have increased patrols with all of that going on along with extra bike patrol officers and so we’ll have bike patrol in the park as well as in the downtown area for the weekend and for the Fourth of July event,” Sgt. Shifflett said.

With the hot weather expected in the Valley this holiday weekend, Sgt. Shifflett wants to remind people of the importance of staying hydrated.

“It’s hot outside so everybody gets dehydrated to start off with and any time there’s alcohol consumed or anything else you know everybody already dehydrated,” Sgt. Shifflett said.

On top of staying hydrated, Shifflett asks if you do plan to drink don’t drive.

”Reminding people not to drink and drive, if you do consume any alcohol call for a ride. I mean there’s plenty of ride-sharing apps available and other applications such as Uber and Lyft that do operate in the City of Staunton, so would just like to remind citizens to not drink and drive and to use those resources if possible or a designated driver, phone a friend, something,” Sgt. Shifflett said.

He asks drivers to use caution when driving especially on the side roads near Gypsy Hill Park on July 4 before and after the fireworks show.

He said to be patient with crowds, law enforcement, and other drivers.

When it comes to holiday travel in Staunton, Sgt. Shifflett said Thornrose Ave will be closed the morning of July 4 for the parade, but no other closures should impact travel.

In a release sent out by Virginia State Police today, they said VSP will be increasing patrols from Friday, July 1 through July 4 as part of their Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.).

