James Madison prepares to join Sun Belt on Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, James Madison will become an official member of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Dukes will now be covered by ESPN+. JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said the transition to the Sun Belt would provide the opportunity for JMU student-athletes to gain increased exposure on a national stage.

“The conference is a phenomenal landing spot for JMU,” emphasized Bourne. “This is a day we’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”

The Dukes have a long history of standout female athletes, and Bourne said he expects women’s sports to thrive in the Sun Belt and beyond.

“In the next five to ten years, we’re going to see women’s sports occupy a greater part of the scene,” he added. “We’re excited about the opportunity to promote this growth because we’ve had so many successful women’s programs at JMU.”

