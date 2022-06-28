Pro-choice protest held in Woodstock after Roe v. Wade decision

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, people lined the streets outside the Shenandoah County Courthouse in Woodstock to protest the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Protesters had signs in hand, chanting phrases like “Abort the court” and “My body, my choice.”

Zander France, a Shenandoah County native, helped organize the protest. He said when he first heard the news, he didn’t believe it.

“I thought it was a joke, but after I saw it I thought, there are so many people I need to check in on right now,” France said. “I think that it’s really important that small towns and small groups of people come out because enough small towns and enough small people, ends up being the whole state.”

France organized the protest with Amaya Woods, who said she decided to turn her sorrow over the ruling into anger and try to make a difference in the local community.

“Our bodies are not political playgrounds and we deserve to have our rights taken seriously,” Woods said. “If you don’t like abortion, then don’t have one, but don’t take that right from anybody else.”

Woods said they spread the word about the protest on social media. She said as long as the community continues to come out, they hope to protest again.

