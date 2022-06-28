Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic in Luray July 9-10

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical, otherwise known as RAM, a nonprofit provider of free medical clinics for those in need, will be hosting a two-day pop-up clinic in Luray next month.

The first come first serve clinic will be held at Luray High School at 243 Bulldog Drive on July 9 and 10.

Licensed professionals will provide dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions, along with vision services like eye exams and glaucoma testing. Other services include general and women’s health exams and testing for HIV and Narcan.

“Anywhere you look at a map of the United States you stick a pin in it there will be need. And that has absolutely nothing to do with any particular locality it has everything to do with the fact that there are a lot of barriers in our society that prevent people from getting care and we try to pull down those barriers,” Luray Clinic coordinator Kim Faulkinbury said.

Faulkinbury does encourage those planning to visit the clinic to bring along any necessary medications along with food and water due to expected wait times. Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and will be COVID-19 tested before being treated.

For the full clinic schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.