Shenandoah County Supervisors to hold second public hearing on sale of Mount Jackson property

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night. During the meeting, the board will hold a second public hearing on the potential sale of a Mount Jackson property that has some people in the county upset.

During the first public hearing on June 14, several county residents expressed concerns over the proposed sale of a county property along the 300 block of Tisinger Road in Mount Jackson just off of Interstate 81.

The property was gifted to the county by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and contains two buildings that have primarily been used for storage.

A local buyer has made an offer to buy the property for $605,000, but some feel the county should market the property to try to get a better offer.

“We know what the plan for the offer that has come in is for. They’re a growing business looking to expand, this facility works for what they’re trying to do. They’re a local business, it would be nice to support our local businesses,” said Karl Roulston, Chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors.

Shenandoah County residents have told WHSV that the buyer is Nancy Barnett, treasurer of the county’s Republican party and President of Industrial Maintenance Solutions Inc.

The board says no decision has been and made the feedback gathered on Tuesday night will play a big role in how it proceeds.

“Step one is it ok to sell the property? Step two is the offer good enough or do we think that we could get more? That’s gonna decide whether we go to auction, sealed bid, or whatever,” said Roulston.

Roulston said that from what he has heard the public doesn’t appear to have any issues with the county selling the property but wants to make sure that the profit the county gets from selling it is maximized.

Following Tuesday’s public hearing, the board will have a number of different options for how to proceed.

“We don’t have to accept this offer. We could go to an auction, we could have a sealed bid auction, we could potentially turn it over to the IDA (Industrial Development Authority) and let them deal with the property,” said Roulston.

The board could also market the property to see if any offers come in but Roulston said so far there doesn’t appear to be much interest from other potential buyers.

“Honestly we’ve heard nothing and we can’t pretend that this is a secret now, it’s been covered, we’ve had a public hearing, and yet still no other offers have come in for this building,” he said.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Board Room of the County Government Center in Woodstock.

