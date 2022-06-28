Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle set to be released on bond

Bond has been set for “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - Bond has been set for “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars. A federal judge in South Carolina on Monday set a $250,000 secured bond for Antle.

Prosecutors said he would be released Tuesday and required to stay at his wildlife park near Myrtle Beach. Federal authorities say Antle and one of his employees laundered $505,000 over a four-month period by doling out checks from businesses they controlled.

They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Antle also faces more than a dozen charges in Virginia including animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking.

