UVA Health researchers testing treatments to fight brain cancer

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is working on new approaches to fight brain cancer.

Doctor Daniel Trey Lee and his team are researching ways in which a specific type of T-cell immunotherapy can treat cancerous tumors.

“This is a new kind of therapy that utilizes a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancers when other kinds of therapies - like chemotherapy or radiation - or surgery have failed,” Dr. Lee said.

The team has not tested on people, but results on mice are said to be encouraging.

The doctor and his team are currently looking for additional funding in order to further their research.

