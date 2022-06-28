Veteran BMX rider combines sport and art

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is rare that professional athletes create content at the intersection of sports and art.

Veteran flatland BMX rider Terry Adams combined these two concepts to create a photo series celebrating his sport. Adams worked with sports photographer Robert Snow to traverse the dense forest in Gatlinburg, Tennessee while showcasing his skills in front of an audience of fireflies.

Adams was born in Tennessee and started riding at the age of twelve. He competed in his first flatland contest at age sixteen and quickly gained attention for his creativity and skill.

Adams was homeschooled due to severe asthma and dyslexia. On the bike, he found a safe space that welcomed artistic expression.

“When I’m doing BMX, I don’t really have those challenges because I become completely obsessed with the sport,” said Adams. “It helps me clear my mind and be present in life.”

Since he started competing, Adams has spent nearly twenty-five years on the professional tour, where he has captured an X Games gold medal and two NORA cups. Adams was voted the top racer by fellow athletes in 2005, 2008, and 2020.

Now, his goal is to continue promoting the sport around the world through innovative content that attracts the next generation of riders.

“The first time you see fireflies as a kid, you stop and check it out,” said Adams while describing the photo series. “I try to respond to every single fan because you never know who is out there and what kind of motivation you can share with someone.”

Adams is headed to North Carolina for an upcoming competition before he travels to Mexico and Switzerland with his bike. You can follow his journey here.

