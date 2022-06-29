Advertisement

B-Cubed hosts financial education seminar

As part of their programming, leaders of B-Cubed hosted a financial education seminar on Monday and Tuesday led by Dupont Community Credit Union at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - B-Cubed is the Black and Brown Business Growth Program created by Harrisonburg city leaders to help Black and Brown business owners grow in the Friendly City and attract other business owners to the area.

As part of their programming, leaders of B-Cubed hosted a financial education seminar on Monday and Tuesday led by Dupont Community Credit Union at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center.

“We are really excited to have several of their officers there to engage with our Black and Brown business owners here in the community so that they can become more assured, more assertive and more aggressive when it comes to their financial education,” Harrisonburg City Council Member Chris Jones explained.

Jones described the event as a safe space for the members to ask any questions that come to mind.

“A lot of the topics covered credit, balancing personal with business because these are usually smaller entrepreneurs. we also talked about how to not only start your business but to branch out and start a second business and what that looks like financially,” Jones added.

There were two seminars, one on Monday and another on Tuesday.

Find out more about B-Cubed by clicking here.

