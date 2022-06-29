Community Foundation grant applications open July 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) competitive grant application cycle will be open to eligible nonprofit organizations starting on Friday, July 1.

Every competitive grant that TCFHR distributes in 2022 will have the same application deadline: Thursday, September 1. All awards will be distributed by the end of the calendar year.

Grants may range from caring for the wellbeing of animals to bolstering the arts community. Nonprofits may look at all available grants at www.tcfhr.org.

“In Fall 2021, we gave $78,934 to 14 local nonprofit organizations. We expect to grant more this year in 2022. These upcoming grants will address a variety of needs within Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. TCFHR encourages nonprofit agencies to apply and ask questions. The Community Foundation is here to assist them have the resources they need to achieve their goals,” said Ann Siciliano, Director of Program Services at TCFHR.

Village to Village, a grant recipient of the Fall 2021 grants, used the money for their Welcome Home Refugee Project.

“The grant V2V received in the Fall of 2021 has allowed our refugee families just arriving to the states and our community to receive not only the basics required by the government but a few extra needed items as well. We have tried to place vacuums in every home that had carpet as well as tea kettles. Vacuums are needed to help teach families proper cleaning and tea kettles are simply extra as most of the families coming in drink tea, not coffee,” said Heidi Dove, Executive Director of Village to Village.

Anyone with questions can call TCFHR at 540-432-3863, visit www.tcfhr.org or email Ann Siciliano at ann@tcfhr.org. Organizations must be tax-exempt public charities under IRS Section 501(c)3 or other nonprofit status.

Organizations must be serving and physically located in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County. Grants are made without regard to factors of gender, race, religion, national origin, or sexual orientation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.