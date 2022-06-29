Friendly City Safe Space to host community conversation on Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As states like Texas, Kentucky and Alabama restrict access to abortion, many are trying to understand how Friday’s ruling affects them.

There have been marches and rallies across the country and even some abroad as lawmakers explain what precedent Friday’s ruling sets. The Friendly City Safe Space will open their doors Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. to people who want to discuss the decision.

It will be a space for grief, fear and anger, but it will also be time to talk about organizing moving forward.

“We will be talking about action steps, so I’m hoping for this to be a space where people can get together and discuss where do we go for the community, what is actually needed. If we’re having a march or something, what are our demands?” said Friendly City Safe Space Site Director Hyacinth Bellerose said.

Justice Clarence Thomas referenced other rulings, like Obergefell, which legalized gay marriage across the country, and Lawrence, which said criminal punishment of sodomy is unconstitutional.

Thomas’ opinion has instilled fear in many in the LGBTQ community, and Friday’s event will be a time to reflect on that.

“It’s important in a moment like this to look toward the future and ask what are the implications, so we will be doing that some on Friday. I also think it’s really important to stay grounded in this moment,” Bellerose said.

There will be representatives from the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund to talk about next steps.

