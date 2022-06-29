Harrisonburg City Council hears ARPA engagement results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After six months of public engagement, leaders in the Friendly City heard insight into how the community wants them to spend millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

In Phase 1, the city had an online survey, held several community conversations, and, by request, spoke to organizations. Ultimately, over 2,000 people’s ideas and concerns contributed to Phase 1 feedback.

For Phase 2, city leaders identified eight categories and asked the community to rank those needs based on what they think the city should address immediately.

Dr. Rob Alexander, Dr. Lori L. Britt, and Dr. Kara Dillard work with the Institute for Constructive Advocacy (ICAD) and Dialogue through James Madison University. ICAD helped throughout the engagement project and presented its findings to Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday night.

“Over 3,200 people engaged with some portion of this process whether it was a survey, they came to an in-person open public meeting event, they attended a smaller focus group meeting or visited our pop-up tents,” Dr. Dillard said. “This process generated a really good and diverse set of input.”

The results of the ranking survey found that K-12 schools and students, mental and physical health, workers and working families, and housing were identified as top priorities by the people who live and work in Harrisonburg.

No decisions were made by the council on Tuesday. Instead, councilmembers said they will plan at least one work session to further discuss the findings with ICAD leaders and determine how to spend the money.

“We will be finalizing the report and that will be made public,” Dr. Britt said. “We’re also organizing public input in a very visual way on a dashboard that the public will be able to access and sort and filter their own way.”

City Council has already approved some of the money to spend on an additional fire station to serve the Park View area, address homelessness needs, and provide retention payments for city employees.

Funds do not have to be obligated until December 31, 2024.

