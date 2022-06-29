Advertisement

Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school students.

The division said phones will not be out or used while at school and that the move is a step to “enhance student learning, culture, and safety at school.”

The move was approved unanimously at the May school board meeting.

“While we have attempted to accommodate student phones over the years and limit their use, we are finding that they are causing much more harm than help during the school day,” the division said in a social media post.

Starting at the beginning of the school year, Carter G. Woodson Middle and Hopewell High School will implement a pouch system for any phones brought to school.

The division said students would put their phones in the locking pouch, which is provided by the school, as they go into the building, and they will be able to unlock the phones when they leave for safety and convenience outside of the school day.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
People participated in a walkout Monday morning from Harrisonburg City Hall to the steps of...
Roe v. Wade walkout in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Village to Village, a grant recipient of the Fall 2021 grants, used the money for their Welcome...
Community Foundation grant applications open July 1
Dominion Energy looks back on 2012 derecho
After the 2012 derecho
Dominion's response to the 2012 derecho- 5 years after the storm
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire
Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages
Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages