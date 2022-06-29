Advertisement

JMU baseball assistant coach hired as Radford head coach

Radford head baseball coach Alex Guerra
Radford head baseball coach Alex Guerra(JMU Athletics)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After seven seasons with the Dukes, James Madison assistant baseball coach Alex Guerra will be the new head coach at Radford.

This past season, he helped the Dukes to a 27-26 overall record. Seven Dukes earned all-conference honors and JMU captured the most conference wins since 2016. The team posted a .971 fielding percentage, the second-highest in program history.

Guerra will be returning to his alma mater, where he spent two seasons as a standout player with the Highlanders. Guerra batted .311 and drove in 94 runs while playing second base, shortstop, and third base.

After graduating, Guerra worked with the Radford program as the team’s lead hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. He also worked closely with the catchers including Radford’s first-ever nominee for the Johnny Bench Award, given annually to the top catcher in Division I.

Guerra will be leading a Highlanders team that went 8-15 in Big South Conference play this past season.

