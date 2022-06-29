More than 1.2 Virginians expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High prices at the pump aren’t stopping Virginians from hitting the roads this Independence Day weekend.

AAA expects that 1.2 million people in the commonwealth will drive at least 50 miles for the holiday weekend, which will set a new record for Independence Day holiday auto travel.

As of June 28, the average for a gallon of gas in Harrisonburg is $4.58.

“We’re still paying some of the highest prices we’ve ever paid for gas at this time of the year. We wondered if that would cause some people to dial it back, but we think because we’re coming out of two years of COVID, that’s been more of an overriding factor,” Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

“A lot of people have said, you know what, we spent too much time at home, we’re getting this vacation in no matter what,” he said.

Air travel for the July 4 weekend is similar to 2021, but still down 13% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Friday, July 1 will be the busiest day for air travel, according to AAA booking data, while Monday, July 4 will be the lightest.

If you are planning to drive this weekend, Dean said Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 are expected to be peak travel days.

The best times to hit the road are:

• Thursday: Before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

• Friday: Before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

• Saturday: Before 12 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

• Sunday: Low congestion expected all day

• Monday: Low congestion expected all day

Virginia State Police will also be hitting the roads for the Fourth of July weekend as part of Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed, and failing to wear a seat belt.

Last holiday weekend, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways, according to VSP.

Virginia troopers arrested 61 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up.

VSP asks drivers to make a plan ahead of time before they get behind the wheel by arranging a designated driver, using a rideshare service or taxi, or utilizing public transportation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.