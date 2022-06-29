RPS bus repair garage ‘total loss’ after large fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews are responding to a large building fire that broke out on Wednesday morning.

Chamberlayne Avenue closed in each direction due to building fire in the 1900 block at the bus repair garage. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/EgLflaEfDT — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 29, 2022

According to Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, the fire broke out at a bus repair garage on the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Here is viewer video of the fire at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue, impacting a RPS building and destroying 4-5 buses. Luckily no one was hurt though. pic.twitter.com/bApRcJVNUR — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) June 29, 2022

Multiple 911 calls came from inside and outside the building, and everyone was able to get out safely.

Kamras said four to five buses were destroyed, and the building is a total loss.

RPS has been leasing the building for roughly 20 years.

