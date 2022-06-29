Turning hot again into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm but not a humid day. Beautiful summer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm in the late afternoon can’t be ruled out. Most of the activity will be east of the Blue Ridge but one would be possible in our area. Limited coverage but if one does form, it can be strong to severe. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A hot day but not humid with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Intervals of clouds and sun for the day and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity, if any, would be very slight but it will be a very hot day. A few spotty showers and storms late afternoon and early evening. Limited coverage. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mild to start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. This will be a more humid day and hot with highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms in the afternoon but likely not widespread. A few storms will carry over into the evening. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. A very warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms for the day. This would have the potential to be more widespread but we will continue to update as we get closer. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY (Fourth of July): A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. A very warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. Staying partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Another warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and more clouds than sun. A very warm day with highs in the mid 80s and staying partly sunny. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

