Advertisement

Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages

RVs at Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoors Staunton
RVs at Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoors Staunton(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since the pandemic began, people have looked to different ways to travel and get outside with one of the most popular choices being RVs. According to data from the RV Industry Association, 600,000 travel homes were sold in 2021, up 19% from 2020.

Local businesses have seen the interest, saying the last few years have been some of their busiest. Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoors have seen a specific spike in new and first-time buyers.

“I’d say a good 30 to 40 percent of the people we see are either new or they’re trying to figure it out to what their capabilities are with what their vehicle is that they currently own if they can tow something if they can buy something motorized that already has a motor,” General Manager of Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoors Ben Puckett said.

For Dove’s Campers in Harrisonburg, sales have also been steady during the industry boom, but they’ve also been impacted by recalls and shortages. The store’s parts and in-house service department has been hit with unknown timelines for items like propane fittings and accessories.

“There were also recalls on certain products as well so on top of a shortage there was a recall so we experience that a lot with a lot of our parts so it was hard to tell a lot of our customers, ‘Sorry we just don’t know when this is coming in,’” Salesperson for Dove’s Campers Bethany Lowe said.

Gas prices and inflation have also impacted parts of the RV industry, but 79% of RVers say their travel plans are not impacted by gas prices.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
People participated in a walkout Monday morning from Harrisonburg City Hall to the steps of...
Roe v. Wade walkout in Harrisonburg

Latest News

As part of their programming, leaders of B-Cubed hosted a financial education seminar on Monday...
B-Cubed hosts financial education seminar
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams passes away
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away