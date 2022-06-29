VSP releases Annual Crime Report

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Violent crimes in the commonwealth increased in 2021, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.

VSP announced Wednesday, June 29, that its Annual Crime Report was available online. It says there were 16,823 violent crime offenses reported in 2021 compared to 15,713 in 2020, representing a 7.1% increase.

Also in the report:

The number of reported homicides increased from 528 to 562 (6.4%). Also, 38.6% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 55.7% of known offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half of all homicides occurred at a home.

Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 3.8% compared to 2020.

Burglary decreased by 8.3% between 2020 and 2021.

Fraud offenses increased 8.4% compared to 2020. Nearly a quarter of fraud victims were over the age 65.

Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 82.1% of homicides and 48.6% of robberies.

There were 123 hate crime offenses reported in 2021, a 35.3% decrease compared to 2020. Most hate crimes were racially or ethnically motivated.

More information can be found here.

