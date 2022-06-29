Advertisement

VSP releases Annual Crime Report

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsrrom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Violent crimes in the commonwealth increased in 2021, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.

VSP announced Wednesday, June 29, that its Annual Crime Report was available online. It says there were 16,823 violent crime offenses reported in 2021 compared to 15,713 in 2020, representing a 7.1% increase.

Also in the report:

  • The number of reported homicides increased from 528 to 562 (6.4%). Also, 38.6% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 55.7% of known offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half of all homicides occurred at a home.
  • Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 3.8% compared to 2020.
  • Burglary decreased by 8.3% between 2020 and 2021.
  • Fraud offenses increased 8.4% compared to 2020. Nearly a quarter of fraud victims were over the age 65.
  • Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 82.1% of homicides and 48.6% of robberies.
  • There were 123 hate crime offenses reported in 2021, a 35.3% decrease compared to 2020. Most hate crimes were racially or ethnically motivated.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
People participated in a walkout Monday morning from Harrisonburg City Hall to the steps of...
Roe v. Wade walkout in Harrisonburg

Latest News

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the building was a bus repair garage.
Several Richmond school buses ‘damaged beyond repair’ in fire
Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages
Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages
B-Cubed hosts financial education seminar
B-Cubed hosts financial education seminar
As part of their programming, leaders of B-Cubed hosted a financial education seminar on Monday...
B-Cubed hosts financial education seminar