Derecho 2012, Why it’s important to report storm damage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - June 29, 2012 was supposed to be rockingham fire chief robbie symons last day of work as he retired fromt the county.

“If you look the leading edge of the storms is curved, that’s a sign of damaging winds”

After work.. Symons went to a ballgame in bridgewater with his brother...

“He kept poking at me, saying something looked funny back to wv. I said you need to chill out this was my last day at work.”

But this storm was** differnt

“So eventually I turned around and I was like, that does look kinda weird. It was like a whirlwind out there of dust, and I went home. The longer it went on the worse the winds got. The power went out.”

And as the storm took down trees. And power lines across the entire area...

Jeremy holloways first big challenge as the new fire chief..

Calling emergency crews back in to assist those in need.

“What we run into though was, we had people that couldn’t get to the station, due to trees down and roads blocked.”

“Still plenty of people without power this afernoon and now big demands for water and ice as high temperatures are giving the cleanup crews a true challenge”

The first day out of retirement.. Symons was back on the job.

“The very next morning, early I called chief symons, can you come in ans assist me with this. This is something more than a thunderstorm”

And it was the entire emergency services crew.. Working together to help the community through the storm.

But they also need your help, in reporting storm damage.

“Contact your local emergency management department.But if we don’t know where the damage is, it’s hard to report that and it’s important to report that damage. If it’s state wide, it all goes into a figure, can we federal assistant back for our localaties. "

