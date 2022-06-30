Advertisement

Firework do’s and don’ts for the holiday weekend

Sparklers
Sparklers(WILX)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are a few things to keep in mind while you’re out celebrating the Fourth of July: Fireworks that explode, shoot, or move side-to-side on the ground are illegal for personal use.

If you’re looking to use fireworks or sparklers that are stationary or hand-held, that is OK.

“The county follows the state permissible fireworks guidelines,” Captain Shawn Maddox with the Albemarle County Police Department said. “The things you can buy at roadside stands, grocery stores - like sparklers and smoke bombs - they’re legal.”

Captain Maddox says he has encountered forest fires, seen lost fingers, and eye injuries from personal use of fireworks. He suggests having a hose or fire extinguisher on stand-by if you use fireworks of any kind.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81

Latest News

Man accused of 2020 Staunton murder appears in court
Man accused of 2020 Staunton murder appears in court
Cameron Isaiah Bahle and Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown.
Man accused of 2020 Staunton murder appears in court
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
The James Madison softball team was swept in a doubleheader by No. 12 Duke in April at Veterans...
James Madison set to expand softball’s Veterans Memorial Park