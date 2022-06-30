Advertisement

‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream

Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dream came true for a Virginia man after he won thousands of dollars in his state’s lottery.

Alonzo Coleman said he bought his ticket from a corner mart in Henrico, according to WWBT.

While watching the June 11 drawing, Coleman looked down at his ticket and noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. That’s when he realized he’d matched the first six numbers, winning him $250,000.

Coleman said that he selected those numbers because they came to him in a dream.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery said in a press release Coleman split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket. He had four sets of numbers and, using the “Play Your Way” feature, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire
Back in March the Elkton Town Council gave the green light for the opening of the town’s first...
New winery in Elkton up and running

Latest News

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Authorities said at least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas. (Source:...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Police say a Louisiana mother was drunk when her infant daughter died from suffocation after...
Mother was drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say