Local vaccine clinics for kids 6 months to 5-years-old

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More young children are getting COVID-19 vaccines within the Central Shenandoah Health District.

For those 6 months to 5-years-old, vaccines are available at the Harrisonburg Health Department every Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a lunch break from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. when appointments are not available.

The Moderna vaccine, for those six months through 5-years-old, is a two-dose series administered 4 weeks apart.

Pfizer’s vaccine, for those six months through 4-years-old, is a three-dose series with the first two doses administered three weeks apart and a third dose at least two months after the second dose.

If you have questions, the CSHD COVID-19 Hotline is still up and running.

“The hotline is fully staffed with public health professionals every week to address your COVID-19-related questions or concerns, so that could be anything from vaccines and where to get them? Are they available? Who is eligible for a vaccine?” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected.

You can go to vaccinate.virginia.gov for more information on where to get a shot.

