Man accused of 2020 Staunton murder appears in court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A 20-year-old Fishersville man appeared in court Thursday, June 30, after being charged with capital murder.

Ja’Quez Brown is charged in the 2020 shooting death of Bruce Williams. Brown is charged with capital murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery in connection with Williams’ death.

Around 10:50 p.m. on July 9, 2020, police were called to respond to reports of gunshots at the Spring Hill Village Apartments in Staunton. Spring Hill Village is also where Bradley Maurice was stabbed only a few weeks earlier.

First responders found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was identified as Bruce Williams and was pronounced dead. Around Williams was multiple bullet casings, and he had cash in his hand.

Investigators testify the cash had sequential serial numbers, which led them to believe the money had recently been collected from an ATM or bank. Eventually, they were able to determine it came from DuPont Credit Union, and surveillance video shows Brown and another suspect in the case, Cameron Bahle, withdrawing money from that ATM.

Brown was driving the car, but the money was withdrawn from Bahle’s account, according to testimony.

Investigators said Bahle was their first suspect, but phone records tracking Brown to the Spring Hill Village Apartments with Bahle that night led them to have probable cause for his arrest. After they acquired warrants, they were able to get that security camera footage at the ATM, as well as surveillance footage at a local gun store that shows Bahle buying ammunition that matches what was found at the scene: Sig Sauer Caliber 40.

That purchase was on July 8, and Brown was with him in the store.

The trial began Thursday just after 9 a.m. with a packed house.

There were around 45 people in the room, but when witnesses were asked to leave, about 20 people remained. Counsel, Brown’s attorney and the commonwealth, agreed to prior stipulations that would allow a streamlining of the trial.

Many testimonies were read, and those witnesses were quickly dismissed. The absence of a jury also sped up day one of the trial. It’s a bench trial, meaning Brown has waived his right to a trial by jury.

Primarily, the judge heard from law enforcement officers on Thursday.

Bahle will appear in court on July 14 on charges of robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and first-degree murder.

