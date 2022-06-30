Advertisement

RHSPCA in midst of ‘kitten season’, looking for volunteers and adopters

By Taylor Rizzari
Jun. 30, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA takes in about 1,000 cats and kittens with 70 percent of them coming in between the months of May through September.

This time of year is often referred to as ‘kitten season’, although shelter staff says they take in cats of all ages.

From June 30 through July 2, the shelter will be offering 50% off of all feline adoptions to help combat the constant intakes and get the animals to good homes.

“It’s just such a busy time of the year. And because there’s limited cage space it’s urgent that we’re able to place them into foster homes or adoptive homes and be able to retain space for new ones that are coming in literally everyday,” RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Nawaz adds that because of the amount of cage space available for the animals, the shelter is actively seeking volunteers, fosters, and adopters. To learn more, click here.

