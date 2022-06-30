Semones excited to join Diamondbacks organization

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison baseball star Fox Semones has joined a MLB organization.

Semones was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 16 and assigned to the franchise’s High-A affiliate, the Hillsboro Hops in Hillsboro, Oregon. He was playing for the Ogden Raptors, an independent pro team, in the Pioneer League when his contract was purchased by Arizona.

“It’s almost like a little bit of a relief but also really awesome for it to happen because it feels like it should’ve happened a while ago,” said Semones.”

Semones played five seasons at James Madison and was a mainstay in the Dukes’ lineup. He started 175 games and batted .281 with 18 home runs and 99 RBI during his career. Semones would’ve likely been selected in the MLB Draft but the event was shortened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and he went undrafted before joining Ogden.

“With all stuff going on...just being able to push through and break through that barrier, really is a proud moment for me,” said Semones.

In six games with Hillboro, Semones is batting .313 with five RBI.

Former James Madison Baseball Player in Professional Baseball

Kevin Kelly - Right-Handed Pitcher (Cleveland Guardians Organization - AAA Columbus)

Nick Robertson - Right-Handed Pitcher (Los Angeles Dodgers Organization - AA Tulsa)

Shelton Perkins - Right-Handed Pitcher (Baltimore Orioles - AA Bowie)

Brandon Withers - Right-Handed Pitcher (Oakland Athletics - AA Midland)

Fox Semones - Second Baseman/Utility (Arizona Diamondbacks - High-A Hillsboro)

Kyle Hayes - Catcher (Kansas City Royals - A Columbia)

Dan Goggin - Right-Handed Pitcher (Independent)

Matt Colon - Right-Handed Pitcher (Independent)

