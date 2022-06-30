Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health announces 5 more presumed cases of monkeypox

The new cases bring Virginia’s total number to eight cases since May.
The new cases bring Virginia’s total number to eight cases since May.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced five additional presumed cases of monkeypox in the state.

The new cases bring Virginia’s total number to eight cases since May.

“Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. To date, most, but not all, cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM). Few hospitalizations and one death have been reported globally in this outbreak thus far,” VDH said.

The new cases include three men from northern Virginia, one man from eastern Virginia and one man from the southwest region. VDH said they were all exposed to other people with monkeypox, and they are currently isolated.

VDH will continue to monitor their close contacts.

Although there is no approved treatment in the US for monkeypox, there are some treatment options.

“As with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms. For patients who have severe illness or are at high risk of developing severe illness, treatments can be accessed through the federal government with VDH coordination. Two vaccines are also available through the federal government as postexposure prophylaxis for people who had close contact with a person with monkeypox and are at highest risk of exposure,” VDH said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire
Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health researchers testing treatments to fight brain cancer
VDH's BRHD Mobi Health Unit
BRHD’s Mobi vaccinating children under 5 years old
UVA Health
UVA Health being honored for supporting LGBTQ+ patients, team members
Local doctor talks about ways to stay safe in the heat