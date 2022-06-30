Advertisement

Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s gas tax is increasing by 7% Friday, July 1, bringing it to almost $0.03 per gallon.

The tax goes directly to gas companies, but it could still affect your wallet.

“This is ultimately passed on to the customer,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “The price you see up on the sign is the price you pay per gallon and that’s that.”

It all depends on how gas stations near you decide to offset the cost.

“There are actually some stations that sell gas a little bit less than what they’ve purchased it for in hopes that you’ll come to their gas station and perhaps come inside because you’re getting cheaper gas and buy coffee or buy some lunch,” Dean said.

A spokesperson for Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) put the blame on the Democrats for this: “The governor sent three separate gas tax suspension proposals to ease the pain at the pump for Virginians and Senate Democrats blocked them. Now, with a 7% gas tax increase and 40-year high inflation, Virginians are suffering due to Senate Democrats.”

57th Delegate Delegate Sally Hudson (D) argues that consumers won’t necessarily feel more pain at the pump: “Gas taxes are paid by gas companies, not drivers, and those companies are raking in record profits. They have more than enough profit margins to pay for the small inflation index (which amounts to a couple pennies a gallon). It’s not like drivers are going to start seeing an extra 7% charge on their receipt. Gas taxes aren’t like the grocery tax or meals tax in that way.”

The average price of gas in Virginia as of Thursday, June 30, is about $4.70.

