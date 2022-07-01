The 2012 derecho- A powerful, widespread and destructive storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2012 derecho left a quarter of a million people without power just in the Shenandoah Valley.

From the Potomac Highlands right through Virginia, homes and businesses were damaged, trees and power lines were knocked down, and millions from the Midwest to the East Coast were left dealing with record-setting heat in the aftermath of powerful winds.

The damage looked fairly similar to that of a tornado.

Here is a look at high temperatures that day and peak wind gusts:

Lacey Spring 105° Wintergreen 87 mph Harrisonburg 104° Franklin, WV 80 mph Strasburg 104° Kline Gap, WV 70 mph Stanley 103° Harrisonburg 69 mph Weyers Cave 100° Moscow 66 mph Big Meadows, SNP 100° Charlottesville 63 mph Upper Tract, WV 99° Winchester 60 mph Elkton 98° Weyers Cave 60 mph Lost City, WV 97° Grottoes 59 mph Grottoes 97° Stanley 52 mph

A derecho is a long-lived line of strong storms that produces widespread damaging winds in its path.

A powerful complex of storms moving from Iowa to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, June 29th. While the complex of powerful storms was watched all afternoon, the question by many Meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic was, does it make it over the mountains by the time it gets here? With highs around 100 degrees, and still many areas at that temperature when the storms approached, high dew points the answer was a yes.

NWS storm spotter Richard Coiner got the severe thunderstorm alerts that day, but had little time to prepare.

“There was definitely rain, a lot more wind but a lot of lightning. There was a significant amount of lightning with this storm.” Coiner tried to take shelter in what he thought would be a study car wash building, but the car wash ultimately became a wind tunnel.

“The sound was so loud, it sounded like witches screaming all around me.”

Chris White, a storm chaser in the Roanoke area was recording the storm and the darkening skies as this approached. “This is severe warned with winds in excess of 80 miles an hour”

One of the reasons this storm complex was so powerful, the heat. Highs on that day were over one hundred degrees!

As the complex approached the Appalachian mountains, the sky darkened.

“It was just like a wall of black, you could see the lighting and it was actually, the wind was knocking out transformers, you could see it coming.” Corey Hunt is an amateur photographer in Augusta County and raced home to beat the storm.

“I grabbed my phone and checked the radar, and saw this huge ‘U’ shape, and we were in solid red.” Joan Shaver lives in Dayton and pays close attention to the local weather and checks radar when there are storms expected. She said it was terrifying, her and her dogs all trying to take shelter as the storm came in.

That curvature that Shaver described on radar, is called a bow echo. This means there are very powerful winds within this storm. The image below is a composite of the radar taken every 2 hours. The distinct bow shape can be seen throughout the derecho lifetime. The other numbers you see on the image, are peak wind gusts recorded during the storm. The highest was 91mph in Fort Wayne, IN but there was an unofficial report from a wind turbine in Ohio that recorded a gust over 100mph.

A look at the progression of the 2012 wind storm. (NOAA)

It wasn’t just high wind gusts over sixty miles an hour in our area, it was the long duration.

At the Weyers Cave Airport, gusts remained above 40 miles an hour for nearly two hours.

High temperature and recorded peak wind gusts (Iowa State/NWS)

“I head the roof, like wood splintering noise, and then I knew it was just getting worse, " recalls Shaver.

Trees crashing down, and widespread power outages.

“You could see debris and stuff going across the road”

When the storm was over, many were traumatized by the powerful event, later classified as a derecho.

Virginia was under a state of emergency following the storm. Millions without power. More than a quarter million people without power just in the Shenandoah Valley.

Damaging wind reports stretching for hundreds of miles. It took weeks to get the power restored. Many sweltering in the heat after the storm with no electricity.

Power companies like Dominion have made changes after that storm. Hear more from Dominion and the changes that were made after this derecho.

Dominion Energy looks back at the 2012 derecho Changed made since the storm. Original story aired in 2017.

Thirteen people died from this thunderstorm complex, most from falling trees.

Because of the power outages and the heat after the storm, thirty four additional lives were lost to the heat as an indirect result of the storm. Heat is the number one weather killer and has been for decades.

While this complex was not well forecasted in advance, there were the severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, which were issued as the storm moved toward the region.

While not much notice, the alerts were sent out ahead of the storm. The severe thunderstorm watch for the area was issued at 6:35 p.m. on that Friday night.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued and the first two severe thunderstorm warnings issued. (NWS)

(The graphic above displays the warnings in Central time) At 7:43 p.m., the first severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Grant, Pendleton, and Highland Counties. At 8 p.m. high wind gusts started just west of the Alleghenies, that’s when Elkins recorded a wind gust at 64 mph.

Upper Tract recorded its highest gust of 52 mph at 9:17 p.m.

At 8:23 p.m. the Severe thunderstorm warning was issued just east of the first one and it’s the first warning for the Shenandoah Valley. This warning was valid for an hour and 20 minutes.

The powerful winds were well ahead of the rain that’s displayed on radar.

Typically severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for only part of a county, and usually an hour or less. When a warning is issued for multiple counties and the duration of the warning is more than an hour, that’s an indicator that something is different.

All of the blue dots on the map represent wind damage reports. This is about 600 miles of a damage path.

Widespread reports of wind damage were the result of hurricane force winds across the mid-Atlantic. (NOAA)

Energy companies worked hard in the following days and weeks in hot and humid conditions to restore power, and have since made improvements to help prevent as many outages as they can if such a storm were to hit again. They have better communication with their customers to help pinpoint outages, and have moved conductors underground in the most outage-prone areas

Remember that it doesn’t take a derecho or a tornado to cause severe wind damage, though. Always take severe thunderstorms seriously and stay weather aware when you plan outdoor activities.

Previous local Derecho events A look at past derechos that have affected the area

Dominion Energy describes the derecho of 2012 the third worst storm to hit Virginia after it knocked out power to one million people.

“It wrecked havoc on the electric distribution grid. It smashed trees, downed power lines,” said Shad Hedrick, the director of emergency preparedness of Dominion Energy.

This is not the only derecho the area has experienced. In fact there have been several over the last few decades, but in 2012 this was an extremely powerful one. Here’s a look at other past derechos locally:

