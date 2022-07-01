Armstrong resigns as Turner Ashby baseball head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby is searching for a new baseball head coach.

Andrew Armstrong has stepped down as the program’s head coach, according to a press release from the school’s athletic director Donnie Coleman.

Armstrong coached the Knights to a state title in 2017 and TA was routinely at or near the top of the Valley District standings throughout his tenure as head coach. Armstrong was also a standout player at Turner Ashby, leading the Knights to a pair of a state championships before playing college baseball at Ohio State.

Coleman says the search for a new head coach will begin “as soon as possible.”

