Armstrong resigns as Turner Ashby baseball head coach

Turner Ashby is searching for a new baseball head coach.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby is searching for a new baseball head coach.

Andrew Armstrong has stepped down as the program’s head coach, according to a press release from the school’s athletic director Donnie Coleman.

Armstrong coached the Knights to a state title in 2017 and TA was routinely at or near the top of the Valley District standings throughout his tenure as head coach. Armstrong was also a standout player at Turner Ashby, leading the Knights to a pair of a state championships before playing college baseball at Ohio State.

Coleman says the search for a new head coach will begin “as soon as possible.”

Former JMU baseball standout Fox Semones joins Arizona Diamondbacks Organization
