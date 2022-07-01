Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing Staunton man

Missing man
Missing man(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home Friday morning, July 1, 2022.

86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers is 5′9″ and 200 lbs. A picture of him can be found above. Rodgers reportedly walked from his home Friday morning and was going to walk to Nelson County.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Beginning in early July, the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
Spotted Lantern Fly quarantine zone expanded across the Valley
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger an employee of the Elkton Area Community...
Elkton employee files criminal complaint against town’s Vice Mayor
The Page County woman was charged back in January after making an oral threat at a Page County...
Amelia King charged with disorderly conduct following threat to Page County School Board

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,393 Friday
On I-81 at mile marker 238.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared
Northbound I-81 traffic will detour at exit 247A (Harrisonburg/Elkton) and follow Route 33 east...
Northbound I-81 overnight closure July 6 for Harrisonburg overpass bridge work
HIV testing sheet at HCHC Harrisonburg
HCHC Care Management offering free HIV testing, educational resources