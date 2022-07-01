Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing Staunton man

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home Friday morning, July 1, 2022.

86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers is 5′9″ and 200 lbs. A picture of him can be found above. Rodgers reportedly walked from his home Friday morning and was going to walk to Nelson County.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

