Blue Ridge Abortion Fund sees rise in donations, volunteers one week after Roe overturned

Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds and providers are reporting increases in donations.(Arizona's Family)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds and providers are reporting increases in donations.

Groups like Planned Parenthood have seen millions donated from celebrities, organizations, and individuals.

In Charlottesville, the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund says it has raised more than $100,000 since Friday, June 24.

“We have absolutely received an influx of financial support. We are very grateful that people are activating right now with their pockets or with their wallets,” Director Tannis Fuller said. “I think in times of crisis, people do want to be supportive.”

The Blue Ridge Abortion Fun says that money is the best way to support its operations. Despite these donations, its says there isn’t enough money on-hand to meet the demand it expects to see in the coming months.

