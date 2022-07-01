Elkton employee files criminal complaint against town’s Vice Mayor

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton’s Vice Mayor is scheduled to appear in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court in July after a town employee filed a charge against him.

According to court documents, Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, an employee of the Elkton Area Community Center, filed a criminal complaint on June 23rd against the Elkton Vice Mayor Randell Snow. It stems from an alleged incident that took place at the Elkton Area Community Center in January.

The charge filed is a Class 1 misdemeanor Assault and Battery.

In the complaint, Monger alleges Snow angrily tried to rip her face mask off her face twice. On the second attempt, she claims Snow hit her chin with his hand.

The complaint states Snow came behind the counter at the community center on January 28, 2022 to grab his pool stick and glove. While he was there, the community center’s director Samantha Brown showed him the day’s Daily-News-Record which had a story about the Community Center.

“At this time, Randell’s demeanor changed as he was upset with his photograph in the paper. Very shortly after, Randell Snow approached me and said ‘You need to take that stupid crap off’ then proceeded to reach at my face and grab my mask,” said Monger in the complaint.

The complaint states after Monger turned her head around to avoid having her mask taken off, Snow made a second attempt and grabbed a piece of her mask hitting her chin in the process.

Monger said in the complaint that, at this point, Brown stepped in and informed Snow he could not put his hands on Monger. The complaint goes on to say the incident reports were filed at the Elkton Area Community Center and taken to the town manager.

Snow has a hearing scheduled in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on July 11 at 9 a.m.

