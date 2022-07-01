First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Henrico vaccine clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The First Lady of the United States was in Henrico County on Friday promoting COVID-19 vaccines for those five and under.

“I want to speak to the moms and the dads for just a moment,” said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Dr. Biden addressed parents over their concerns about if they should get their little ones protected.

NOW: @FLOTUS arrives at Henrico County Health Department to promote COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/FtgFWXic3X — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) July 1, 2022

In attendance was 9-month-old Patrick from Hanover County, who got his first vaccine shot during the first lady’s visit. His parents couldn’t be happier.

“We’re happy to have that protection. We are happy vaccination efforts could be expanded to younger age groups, like our nieces and nephews get the same protection,” said Kyle Wendling, father of Patrick.

The tour marked Biden’s first visit to a 6-month to 5-year-old pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic since the CDC recommended the use of COVID-19 vaccines for this age group.

Children under 5 have two vaccine options, either Pfizer or Moderna.

“Parents, this is your choice. And we want you to have all the information you need to make that choice. Parenthood and worrying go hand in hand,” said Dr. Biden.

NOW: @FLOTUS and crowd at clinic song happy birthday to little Henry here, set to get a COVID-19 vaccine today. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/TxSMRNDCef — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) July 1, 2022

The Virginia Department of Health estimates that about 455,000 children in the state are eligible for a vaccine. So far, 11,341 doses of vaccine have been administered to eligible children.

Since last week the Richmond and Henrico health districts have administered COVID-19 vaccines to about 220 children. The health department has held more than five clinics so far.

“It took time, but I think it was worth it because what we have now is two vaccines for this population, both of which are extraordinarily safe,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, COVID-19 Response Team Coordinator.

A spokesperson for the health department here also says there are currently no issues with the supply of either Pfizer or Moderna for children in this age group.

