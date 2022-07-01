Advertisement

HCHC Care Management offering free HIV testing, educational resources

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - June 27 was National HIV Testing Day, and one medical office in Harrisonburg wants to spread the word of the importance of being tested no matter the time of year.

Healthy Community Health Centers Care Management encourages community members to actively check on their health, which includes regular HIV and Hepatitis C testing. It is estimated that 1.2 million people have HIV and 13% of them are unaware and need testing.

AT HCHC, staff says testing numbers went down during the pandemic and have steadily climbed back which is the key to catching the virus early.

“HIV is something that folks who are diagnosed with it live with and do not die from. Those that receive care live long, happy, healthy lives with the right medication and medical treatment. And that’s something we want to make sure that people know and that we want to make sure people have access to,” HCHC Care Management Housing Coordinator Rachel Hundley said.

HCHC also provides educational resources, a food pantry, and connections to community partners. To learn more about their services, click here.

